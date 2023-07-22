'Barbenheimer' frenzy hits North American cinemas

The online buzz surrounding same-day viewings drew salesman Eric Adams, 27, to the cinema in New York on Friday.

"I just wanted to be in on it and the theater was full at 10:30 in the morning, so that was pretty crazy," he told AFP.

He added that he had trouble finding tickets to "Barbie" and settled for a late screening.

Another moviegoer, 23-year-old actor Dara Weinstein, added: "Because it's such a funny juxtaposition that those two movies are coming out on the same day, it definitely created a lot of buzz around them."

Viewers finally have "a weekend of choice," said Loria of the parallel opening, which adds to hits like the latest installment of the 'Mission Impossible' franchise and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

For a multiplex model to work for theater owners, such diversity in films is needed, he said.

Colorado-based Emma McNealy, 35, said she would typically have waited to stream "Oppenheimer" at home, given its three-hour runtime and serious subject matter. But chatter online about people planning to see both on the same day intrigued the account manager.

On "Barbie," she said: "I think a lot of women like that a Barbie is getting more layers in this telling; it's not just candy-coated fluff."