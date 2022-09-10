Viola Davis stars in 'The Woman King' at Toronto Film Festival

Viola Davis says she "always knew" she was the powerful woman warrior at the center of the new film 'The Woman King', which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.

The film chronicles the true story of the Agojie, a group of female warriors who in the 1800s protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey from colonisation and the slave trade.

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood said when she first heard of the Agojie she saw herself in them, but said, "I think it's something we don't get to see ... certainly not on film.