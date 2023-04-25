1st look of ‘Napoleon’ featuring Joaquin Phoenix revealed at CinemaCon

CinemaCon 2023 started in Las Vegas and is full of exciting news. Another update is that the historical war epic about the great leader Napoleon can now be experienced on the big screen. Director Ridley Scott with ‘Napoleon’ brings one of the most awaited stories with actor Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role. The film’s first look featuring a battle scene was revealed at CinemaCon leaving everyone stunned and feeling the excitement.

The film is supposed to be the perfect mocktail of the new and old worlds. The movie’s plot is about the leadership of Napoleon, a brilliant strategist who conquered most of Europe.