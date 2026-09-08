Srijit hints at relationship status with Mithila amid rumours
There has long been public interest in the relationship between Srijit Mukherji and Rafiath Rashid Mithila.
Since their marriage, reports and speculation about them growing apart and living separately have surfaced from time to time, including rumours of a possible separation.
Neither has publicly addressed the matter. Now, while speaking about his personal life, Srijit has said that he is currently not in a committed relationship.
However, he did not mention Mithila by name even once during the interview. His remarks have consequently sparked fresh speculation.
As a guest on the talk show “Straight Up With Shree”, Srijit spoke candidly about his past relationships, his friendships with former partners and his personal life. The host asked him, “Do you ever feel the absence of a stable relationship in your life? Do you ever feel lonely?”
In response, Srijit said, “Yes, sometimes I feel lonely. At other times, I do not feel it at all. That is because work, music, cricket and spending time with friends—these things fill my world with light. I do not feel alone then.”
Srijit’s remarks have prompted renewed discussion about the current status of his relationship with Mithila.
In particular, many are attempting to link his comment that he has “no stable relationship” with the long-running speculation surrounding his marriage to Mithila.
Although the interview touched on Srijit’s past relationships, Mithila’s name did not come up. He also did not clarify whether Mithila was a “former” or “current” partner.
While discussing his experiences with relationships, Srijit also compared life to a train journey. Last year, rumours emerged about a romantic relationship between Srijit and actress Susmita Chatterjee.
During the interview, Srijit said, “Actually, life is a journey; some people get off the train after a few stations. Susmita has also got off, perhaps she has boarded another train.”
Mithila married singer Tahsan Khan on 3 August 2006. After 11 years of marriage, they divorced in July 2017. She then married Indian filmmaker Srijit Mukherji for the second time on 6 December 2019. Srijit had also been involved in several relationships before marrying Mithila.