Pori Moni overtakes Shakib Al Hasan, becomes Bangladesh's most-followed celebrity on Facebook

National cricketer Shakib Al Hasan had long been the most-followed celebrity on social media platform Facebook in Bangladesh with over 16 million followers. But actress Pori Moni has now dethroned him with more than 17 million followers.

Pori Moni, who has delivered no hit, superhit, or blockbuster films despite acting in around two dozen films throughout her 12-year career, has been always in the spotlight, thanks to her personal life, social media presence, and other issues.