'Khufiya' teaser takes fans' curiosity a notch higher

The story takes you on a journey of R&AW operative Krishna Mehra, who is assigned a crucial mission which leaves her juggling between her dual identity as a spy and a lover.
Apart from Tabu, 'Khufiya' also stars Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. The teaser features a voiceover from Tabu, describing an unknown individual through poetic references, leaving fans excited.
"Woah.... it looks interesting," a social media user wrote. "Can't wait," another one wrote.
The creators of Khufiya said, “Khufiya is a spy thriller about the internal ongoings at the Research and Analysis wing and a story about one agent getting to the bottom of things while navigating her personal and professional identity.”
“We cannot wait for fans to see Tabu in action alongside Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi,” they added.
The teaser was unveiled at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, 24 September on Netflix India's YouTube channel.