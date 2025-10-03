Stir over AI generated Hollywood actress

The creator of an AI actress who exploded across the internet over the weekend has insisted she is an artwork, after a fierce backlash from the creative community.

Tilly Norwood -- a composite girl-next-door described on her Instagram page as an aspiring actress -- has already attracted attention from multiple talent agents, Eline Van der Velden told an industry panel in Switzerland.

Van der Velden said studios and other entertainment companies were quietly embracing AI, which her company, Particle6, says can drastically reduce production costs.