'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill' actor Michael Madsen dies

US actor Michael Madsen -- best known for his frequent collaborations with director Quentin Tarantino including "Reservoir Dogs" and "Kill Bill" -- died Thursday at age 67 after suffering cardiac arrest, his management team said.

The actor was found unresponsive early Thursday at his home in Malibu, they said.

"Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, who will be missed by many," his managers Susan Ferris and Ron Smith said in a joint statement with his publicist, Liz Rodriguez.