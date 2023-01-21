Emilia Clarke kicks off Sundance as film fest returns to mountain

'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke kicked off the first in-person Sundance festival in three years, as indie filmmakers and Hollywood stars pulled on their snow boots and headed back to the mountains of Utah.

Co-founded by Robert Redford, Sundance has launched countless independent movies, but its absence has been keenly felt at its wintry, high-altitude base in Park City as recent editions were forced online by Covid.

"This is my first ever Sundance. So I am over the moon that everyone is filled with the same amount of excitement as I am," said Clarke, whose "The Pod Generation" film premiere headlined Thursday's opening night.

"It's really important as well for independent cinema. We need to keep it alive," she told AFP.

Clarke stars opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor in "The Pod Generation," a near-future social satire in which a corporation has invented a detachable egg-shaped "womb," allowing couples to bring their babies to term externally.

The technology is marketed to spare women from the physical complications of pregnancy -- while conveniently keeping its inventor's female employees at the office, and free of "distractions" from work.