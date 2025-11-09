Jaafar Jackson: The nephew bringing Michael Jackson to life on screen
The first teaser for 'Michael', the much-awaited biopic about pop legend Michael Jackson, has finally arrived. Released on Thursday, 6 November, the preview offers audiences their first look at Jaafar Jackson portraying his iconic uncle.
The film is slated for release in April 2026. Since the teaser’s debut, fans have been asking—who is the actor playing Michael Jackson? Why does he look so much like the King of Pop? And what’s the story behind his famous last name? Here’s everything to know about the film.
Who is Jaafar Jackson?
The striking resemblance seen in the teaser is no accident. Jaafar Jackson is the late superstar’s nephew—the 29-year-old son of Michael’s older brother, Jermaine Jackson. Born in July 1996 in Los Angeles to Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza, Jaafar didn’t initially plan to follow the family’s musical legacy.
As a teen, he pursued golf before realising his true passion lay in music. He began singing and dancing at 12 and later showcased his talent as a pianist. In 2019, he released his debut single, ‘Got Me Singing’. He also appeared in the reality series ‘The Jacksons: Next Generation’ and has performed covers of classic artistes such as Sam Cooke and Marvin Gaye.
Music runs in the family
Jaafar hails from one of music’s most celebrated families. His father Jermaine and uncles Jackie, Marlon, Tito, Michael, and Randy were members of the legendary R&B group ‘The Jackson 5’. His aunts—Janet, La Toya, and Rebbie Jackson—are also renowned musicians.
A close bond with his uncle
Jaafar shared a close connection with his uncle Michael. “I recall being at Neverland, playing hide and seek, going on rides, watching movies, and just having a great time,” he told the South China Morning Post. Although he wasn’t pursuing music during his uncle’s career peak, he often wonders about the conversations they might have had about the craft.
“I would have asked him many questions about the career I have chosen for myself,” he said. Losing his uncle was heartbreaking. “It was very tough. I can’t even put my mind back to how it felt that day,” Jaafar told Get Balanced.
What to expect from 'Michael'
The biopic promises to offer a deeply personal look at Michael Jackson’s life—his rise to global fame, his struggles, and the legacy he left behind. Jaafar’s casting was personally endorsed by Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson, who said Jaafar “embodies” her son.
The film also features Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Larenz Tate as Motown founder Berry Gordy, Miles Teller as Jackson’s attorney, and Kat Graham as Diana Ross.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan (Gladiator, Skyfall), 'Michael' will chronicle the artist’s journey from his beginnings with ‘The Jackson 5’ to his reign as one of the most influential entertainers in history. According to the filmmakers, the movie will give audiences “a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before.”