Jaafar Jackson: The nephew bringing Michael Jackson to life on screen

The first teaser for 'Michael', the much-awaited biopic about pop legend Michael Jackson, has finally arrived. Released on Thursday, 6 November, the preview offers audiences their first look at Jaafar Jackson portraying his iconic uncle.

The film is slated for release in April 2026. Since the teaser’s debut, fans have been asking—who is the actor playing Michael Jackson? Why does he look so much like the King of Pop? And what’s the story behind his famous last name? Here’s everything to know about the film.