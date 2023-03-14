'Almost ballet’: Keanu Reeves brings 'John Wick' to Paris

These days, he is best known as the brutal but elegantly suited assassin John Wick, whose latest outing features bravura stunt scenes at tourist hotspots like Montmartre, the Trocadero and the Arc de Triomphe.

"To be able to go to the places that we did with 'John Wick: Chapter 4', like filming in front of the Sacre-Coeur and the steps up to it in Montmartre, to be in the canal underneath the city, to be on the streets shooting at night -- it was very special."

He likes the physicality of the filmmaking.

"I like a good action film," he said.

"We use digital technology, but we're more into the flesh-and-blood, visceral celebration of the movement of bodies, of the violence -- it's almost ballet, you know."