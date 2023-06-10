Pixar returns with immigrant fable 'Elemental'

Pixar is seeking to rediscover its box office fortunes with timely immigrant fable "Elemental," the animation studio's first totally original new film to hit theaters since the start of the pandemic.

The movie, out next Friday in the United States, is set in the fantastical Element City -- where residents made out of fire, water, earth and air must learn to live in close proximity, despite their highly combustible differences.

It follows a dangerous romance between Ember, the fiery daughter of a hard-working immigrant, and Wade, the go-with-the-flow son of a wealthy water family.