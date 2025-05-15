Daredevil Tom Cruise and his 'Mission: Impossible' wow Cannes

Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' made its big grandstand premiere at the Cannes film festival Wednesday, with the first reviews saying it more than lives up to its steamroller hype.

"What a rush!" The Guardian declared in its five-star love letter to Cruise's USD 400-million behemoth, calling him a modern "superhuman action hero Harold Lloyd... forever young, forever fit, never saying die in the face of this preposterous Armageddon clock."

The Hollywood Reporter had earlier quoted critics emerging from the first press screenings calling its action sequences "astonishing", "jaw-dropping" and "just insane".

With some fretting that the near-three-hour epic -- the eighth in the high-octane franchise -- could be the last, Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie have dropped contradictory clues about its future.

Both have also gone on a gruelling globetrotting tour to promote one of the most expensive movies ever made after being delayed by Covid lockdowns and Hollywood strikes.