Kevin Spacey: antihero of screen and stage, #MeToo outcast

Kevin Spacey built a formidable acting career playing dangerous, darkly charismatic antiheroes in hits from "The Usual Suspects" to "House of Cards" -- before disturbing allegations about his personal life brought it crashing down.

The two-time Oscar winner with a piercing, hypnotic charm first honed his craft on the stage, before going on to score major box office hits as a middle-aged father lusting after a teen in "American Beauty," a serial killer in "Se7en" and the villain in "Superman Returns."

But the 63-year-old Spacey has barely been seen except at courthouses since 2017, when he was among the first stars caught up in the global #MeToo reckoning, accused of sexual assault by multiple young men. He denies the claims.

Born in New Jersey in 1959, Kevin Spacey Fowler grew up in California, where he briefly attended, and was kicked out of, military school.

Spacey has recently spoken in court about a troubled childhood, with a father he described as a "white supremacist" and a "neo-Nazi," who disliked gay people and did not appreciate his son's interest in theater.

Nevertheless, in 1979, a young Spacey entered New York's elite Juilliard performing arts school.