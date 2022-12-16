Even now, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression: Amitabh Bachchan at KIFF

During the speech Amitabh said, "The 1952 cinematograph act set out the stricter of censorship as it stands today upheld by the film certification board, but even now ladies and gentlemen, and I am sure my colleagues on stage will agree, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression."

Apart from Amitabh, actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan and director Mahesh Bhatt also attended the grand inaugural function in Kolkata.