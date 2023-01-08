Tom Hanks gets grumpy in ‘A Man Called Otto’

The comedy-drama is adapted from the 2012 Swedish novel “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman that became the 2015 Oscar-nominated film.

“A Man Called Otto”, directed by Marc Forster, arrives in select theaters on Friday.

Hanks, who won Academy Awards for best actor for “Forrest Gump” and “Philadelphia”, told Reuters that zero auditions were required for his role, as he and his wife Rita Wilson bought the rights to adapt the novel and film for American audiences.