Foreign films to be imported on five conditions

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved the import of films made in Indian sub-continental languages on five conditions including export of Bangladeshi films.
An office order signed by Saiful Islam, deputy secretary (Films) of the information and broadcasting ministry was issued in this regard on Tuesday, UNB reports.
However, maximum 10 movies will be allowed to be imported in the first year against export of 10 movies, said the order.
The order said, considering the Sammilito Chalacchitro Parishad’s application regarding the import of films made in languages of Indian subcontinent, opinion was sought from the commerce ministry.
It said because of the positive response from commerce ministry, import of films from SAFTA countries has been allowed against the export of Bangladeshi films on the following conditions on experimental basis.
1. Only the legitimate film producers and distributors will be allowed to import films.
2. Films made in sub-continental languages with subtitles will be allowed to be imported on an experimental basis for two years against export of Bangladeshi films.
3. In the first year, 10 films will be allowed to be imported against export.
4. Before screening of imported films, Bangladesh Film Censor Board’s certificate must be obtained.
5. No such films to be allowed to be screened during Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha and Durga Puja weeks in Bangladesh.