Screening of film ‘Banalata Express’ postponed in Brahmanbaria
The screening of the film 'Banalata Express' in Brahmanbaria on Saturday has been postponed, said the organisers.
The event was arranged by the Brahmanbaria Film Society on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and was scheduled to be held at Annada Government High School at around 3:00 pm.
In a statement, the Film Society announced that a new date for the screening would be announced soon to avoid any misunderstanding.
The postponement follows social media posts by students of the Qawmi Chhatra Oikya Parishad in the district. One post, featuring a red cross on a promotional card for the film, raised concerns.
Subsequently, school authorities claimed they had not given permission for the screening, although the organisers insist that permission had been granted.
Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner Md Abu Sayeed said the organising committee had not informed the administration about the event.
Considering the discussions and criticism on social media, the screening has been suspended for the time being in the interest of law and order.
The Brahmanbaria Film Society, a student-run organisation, has been holding film screenings under the banner Bhatghumer Cinema Adda for a year.
The Eid-ul-Azha screening of ‘Banalata Express’, directed by Tanim Noor, was part of their ongoing efforts to promote cinema in the district.