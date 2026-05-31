Screening of film ‘Banalata Express’ postponed in Brahmanbaria

The screening of the film 'Banalata Express' in Brahmanbaria on Saturday has been postponed, said the organisers.

The event was arranged by the Brahmanbaria Film Society on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and was scheduled to be held at Annada Government High School at around 3:00 pm.

In a statement, the Film Society announced that a new date for the screening would be announced soon to avoid any misunderstanding.