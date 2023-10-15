Veteran British actor Michael Caine announces retirement from acting

Veteran British actor Michael Caine, a Hollywood icon with a decades-spanning career littered with awards and acclaim, revealed on Saturday that he has retired from acting at the age of 90.

The Oscar-winner bows out following another widely-praised performance in his final film, "The Great Escaper", which was released on 6 October.

In it he plays real-life World War II British veteran Bernie Jordan, who escaped from an elderly residential care home to attend 2014 D-Day celebrations in France.

"I keep saying I'm going to retire. Well I am now," Caine told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "The only parts I'm liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85."