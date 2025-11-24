Dharmendra passes away at 89, confirms Karan Johar in emotional post

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, one of India's most beloved and enduring film legends, passed away at his Mumbai residence today, Monday at the age of 89. Filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed the demise in an emotional social media post.

An official statement from Dharmendra's family is still awaited. The news comes just weeks ahead of his 90th birthday on 8 December.

"It is an end of an ERA..... a massive mega star... the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema... incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence... he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema... defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history... but mostly he was the best human being... he was so loved by everyone in our industry....," Karan's Instagram post read.