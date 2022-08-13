Anne Heche of 'Another World' passes away at 53

Her representative revealed on Thursday that the prognosis was grim. In a statement on behalf of Heche's family, the representative said, "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

Meanwhile, Heche's career spanned decades and featured notable performances on stage, screen, and television. She became well-known in the late 1980s and early 1990s thanks to her parts in the movies 'Volcano', 'Wag the Dog', 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', 'Six Days Seven Nights', and the 1998 remake of Psycho, as well as the soap opera Another World (1987-1991).

She was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for best-supporting actress for her work in the 2004 film Gracie's Choice, and from 2006 to 2008, she starred in the ABC romantic comedy series Men in Trees.