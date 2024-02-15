Oscar nominee Cillian Murphy opens Berlin film fest with Irish scandal

Oscar nominee Cillian Murphy will open Berlin’s international film festival Thursday with the world premiere of a drama about Ireland’s notorious laundries used as prison camps for “fallen” young women.

“Small Things Like These”, based on the bestselling novel by Claire Keegan and co-starring Michelle Fairley (“Game of Thrones”) and Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”), is one of 20 pictures vying for the festival’s Golden Bear top prize.

Kenyan-Mexican actor Lupita Nyong’o will serve as the first black jury president at the event known as the Berlinale, which is now in its 74th year.