10 years after ‘Gangnam Style’, Psy is happier than ever

Ten years after “Gangnam Style” became a global phenomenon, South Korean rapper Psy is living his best life—proud of his “greatest trophy” and free from the pressure of repeating that unprecedented success.

Uploaded to YouTube on 15 July, 2012, the song’s wacky music video became a runaway megahit, with its trademark horse-riding dance spawning thousands of imitations, spoofs and spinoffs.

It was the first YouTube video to reach one billion views, and with it Psy attained what K-pop acts before him could not: global recognition.

At the peak of the song’s popularity, he was everywhere—sharing the stage with Madonna, leading a flash mob in front of the Eiffel Tower, and performing before then US president Barack Obama.