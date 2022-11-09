Shakira to move to Miami with both sons after split with Gerard Pique

“I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen,” read the social media post’s caption.

Though Shakira did not specify what or who had hurt her, however, the post came hot on the heels of her split from her husband Gerard Pique.

Shakira later opened up about the difficulty of going through a public breakup, mainly the task of trying to shield her children from the negativity.

“I try to do it and to protect them because that’s my number one mission in life,” she told Elle in September, as per E! News.

Still processing the split itself, the singer said she often feels like “this is all a bad dream” she will eventually wake up from, but knows in her heart “it’s real.”