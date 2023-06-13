South Korea celebrates 10 years of K-pop megastars BTS

Fans of K-pop megastars BTS flocked to hotspots around Seoul on Monday to mark the supergroup's 10-year anniversary, with South Korea unveiling a special commemorative stamp series to celebrate.

The group's fans -- known collectively as ARMY -- gathered outside the offices of its agency HYBE to take selfies and record TikTok videos in front of a huge mural of the stars being painted on a wall.

Korea Post unveiled a special edition series of stamps in BTS's honour set to go on sale at post offices today, Tuesday -- the official anniversary of the septet's debut -- having already sold out almost instantly online.