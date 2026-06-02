Hande Çevgel: Yes, this was my first time in Dhaka. Even though I live in Istanbul, I found this place very crowded and noisy, to be honest. The city is both very green and very gray. But the people I interacted with were always very friendly. I haven't tried the food, but I guess it's too spicy and heavy for me, to be honest. But since I'm a complete fruit monster and this place is a fruit paradise, I ate quite a lot of fruit. We visited Ahsan Manzil, Old Dhaka and Lalbagh. We didn't have much time during this trip, but there are many places I'd like to see.