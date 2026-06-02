Mezzotono enchants Dhaka

What made the performance particularly remarkable was that the group performed entirely without musical instruments. Through extraordinary vocal techniques, the artistes recreated percussion and more, along with their lilting lyrics, melodious voices rising to a crescendo down to deep bass notes, enchanting movements and a delightful sense of humour.

The repertoire included songs in Italian and English, along with a touch of Bengali that delighted the local audience. Throughout the evening, the performers combined musical excellence with humour, energy, and audience engagement. Their lively stage presence and interactive approach kept the packed auditorium thoroughly entertained.

The concert showcased not only the versatility of their music but also the power of cultural exchange through the performing arts. The enthusiastic response from the audience reflected the success of the event and the lasting impression left by Mezzotono's exceptional talent.

Grazie, Italian Embassy!