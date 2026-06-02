Mezzotono enchants Dhaka
It was memorable evening of music as the Italian vocal ensemble Mezzotono performed at the Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka Monday evening. The event was organised by the Embassy of Italy in Bangladesh in collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.
The ensemble featured five accomplished artists: Fabio Lepore, Chiara Ceo, Grazia Lombardi, Umberto Giarletti, and Marco Di Nunno. Mezzotono is internationally recognized for its interpretation of the Italian tradition of a cappella singing which has evolved into a sophisticated art of vocal performance and entertainment.
What made the performance particularly remarkable was that the group performed entirely without musical instruments. Through extraordinary vocal techniques, the artistes recreated percussion and more, along with their lilting lyrics, melodious voices rising to a crescendo down to deep bass notes, enchanting movements and a delightful sense of humour.
The repertoire included songs in Italian and English, along with a touch of Bengali that delighted the local audience. Throughout the evening, the performers combined musical excellence with humour, energy, and audience engagement. Their lively stage presence and interactive approach kept the packed auditorium thoroughly entertained.
The concert showcased not only the versatility of their music but also the power of cultural exchange through the performing arts. The enthusiastic response from the audience reflected the success of the event and the lasting impression left by Mezzotono's exceptional talent.
Grazie, Italian Embassy!