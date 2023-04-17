American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dead at 92

It stayed on the Billboard magazine charts for more than 100 weeks. The New York Times said it became one of the best-selling instrumental records of its time.

Dozens more followed in what The Times called "a catalog sprinkled with gems."

In his autobiography, Davis the trumpeter wrote of Jamal: "He knocked me out with his concept of space, his lightness of touch, his understatement, and the way he phrased notes and chords and passages."

In an interview late last year with The Times, Jamal said: "I'm still evolving, whenever I sit down at the piano."

"I still come up with some fresh ideas," he added.