Selena Gomez opens up about fluctuating weight as she slams body shamers

Actor-singer Selena Gomez recently opened up about her fluctuating weight as she told body shamers to "go away".

According to a USA-based news outlet, Gomez recently went live on TikTok to explain how her lupus medication can sometimes affect her weight.

"[When I'm taking it, I] tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I'm off of it, I tend to lose weight...” Gomez said.