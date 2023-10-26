'Last' Beatles song set for release next week

A much-anticipated "new" Beatles record, created with the help of artificial intelligence, will be released next week on 2 November, former band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr revealed Thursday.

"Now And Then", first written and sung by ex-Beatle John Lennon and developed by the rest of the band, has now been finally finished by McCartney and Starr -- and AI -- decades after its original recording.

McCartney, 81, announced its imminent release in June, in what has been dubbed in a promotional trailer "the last Beatles song".

The track will be unveiled at 1300 GMT on November 2 by Apple Corps, Capitol and Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), with a music video debuting the following day.

A 12-minute documentary written and directed by Oliver Murray -- best known for a 2022 biopic mini-series on The Rolling Stones -- will premiere on YouTube the evening, before featuring commentary from McCartney and Starr.

"Now And Then" was recorded by Lennon in the late 1970s at his home in New York's Dakota Building, and also features piano music.

Working with Peter Jackson, the film director behind the 2021 documentary series "The Beatles: Get Back", AI was used to separate Lennon's voice from the piano chords.

