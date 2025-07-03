Sean Combs acquitted of sex trafficking, convicted on lesser charge

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking Wednesday but convicted of a less serious prostitution charge after a high-profile marathon trial in New York.

Combs was denied bail after the jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

But the 55-year-old hip-hop pioneer -- once one of music's most powerful figures -- was acquitted of a major racketeering charge and two sex trafficking charges that could have sent him to prison for life.

Combs bowed his head, quietly pumping his fists in his lap and bringing his hands together in prayer as the verdict was read out. At one point, he looked towards the ceiling, appearing to express deep relief.

He shook hands with one of his lawyers and mouthed thanks to the eight-man, four-woman jury as they filed out of the courtroom.

He then fell to his knees at the defense table, where he had spent two months wondering if he would live out his days in a cell.