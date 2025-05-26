Singer Demi Lovato marries Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in California

Singer-songwriter and actor Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes have tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in California on Sunday.

She wore a custom "pearl white" Vivienne Westwood gown with a corset bodice and a cathedral-style tulle veil for the occasion. "I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood's designs for a long time," she said, reported a media outlet.

"When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted], I often found myself coming back to Vivienne's designs -- specifically how the silhouettes really complement the curves in your body, and her use of corsets," she added.

Lovato, who collaborated with the Westwood team on the design, shared, "I love everything about the dress."