Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne dead aged 76

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Tributes poured in for the notorious figure nicknamed the “Prince of Darkness”, who once bit off the head of a bat while on stage.

His original bandmates posted tributes on social media, with guitarist Tony Iommi saying, “there won’t be another like him”, and bassist Geezer Butler saying “So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you.”

Drummer Bill Ward said Osbourne would forever be in his heart and signed off his post with “Never goodbye. Thank you forever”.

Music icon Elton John praised Osbourne as “a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods -- a true legend”.

“He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly,” John wrote on Instagram. Rolling Stones member Ronnie Wood said he was “very sad” to learn of Osbourne’s death.