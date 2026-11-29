US musician and Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love, known for his baritone vocals and eccentric stage presence, and who later led the group as its sole original member, died aged 85, US media reported on Saturday.

Love's publicist, Katie Altman, confirmed his death, but did not provide details about where he died or the cause.

"With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family," Altman told Variety and Rolling Stone magazines, among several other US outlets.

"An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans," she said.