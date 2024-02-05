Taylor Swift: music's record-breaking, money-raking, headline-making deity

Her name is ubiquitous, her output prolific, her tour a golden goose, her every move a headline. And nearly two decades into her career, her star simply keeps rising. We're talking, of course, about Taylor Swift.

After a year of shattering records, including staging the first billion-dollar-tour ever, music's reigning deity made history yet again Sunday, winning a fourth Grammy for Album of the Year, the most by any artist.

In surpassing stiff competition to win the prestigious award, the 34-year-old broke the tie she had been in with true stalwarts of the American songbook -- Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder -- to claim the record.

"I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life," she said while accepting the night's top prize, but said that it was a comparable feeling to seemingly smaller moments like finishing a song.

"For me, the award is the work," said Swift, who also won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. "Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I 100 per cent love so much! Mind blown!"