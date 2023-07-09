Elton John hails fans at emotional final farewell show

Surrounded by emotional fans from around the globe, Elton John hailed them as his "lifeblood" as he gave his final farewell concert in Stockholm after more than 50 years of live performances.

"You know how much I like to play live. It's been my lifeblood to play for you guys, and you've been absolutely magnificent," he told the delighted audience at the arena in the Swedish capital.

Wearing a tailcoat accented with rhinestones and a red pair of his trademark large glasses, the 76-year-old pop superstar sat down at the piano shortly after 8:00pm to cheers to open his farewell show with one of his most popular songs, ‘Bennie and the Jets’.

He then continued with ‘Philadelphia Freedom’ and ‘I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues’ to a rapt audience, many of whom were wearing sparkling blue or red glasses.