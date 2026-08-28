The road to return by has completely collapsed: Tasrif Khan from Nepal

“We have been stranded in Ghandruk village for the past two days. Everyone is safe and well but we do not know when we will be able to get out of here.

"Ghandruk is a popular tourist village in Kaski district of Nepal’s Gandaki Province. Located in the Annapurna region, the village stands at an altitude of around 2,000 metres above sea level. We have not witnessed any major casualties or widespread destruction in the area where we are staying. However, flooding in the Modi Khola and landslides have washed away several sections of the Birethanti-Ghandruk road. Some bridges have also collapsed. The authorities have suspended movement along the risky routes.

The major disaster that struck the Rasuwa-Tibet border area on Wednesday happened far from here. However, news of disasters in different parts of Nepal, along with the condition of our return route, has increased our concerns.