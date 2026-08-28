The road to return by has completely collapsed: Tasrif Khan from Nepal
On 20 August, musician Tasrif Khan went to Nepal on a vacation. And then the sudden flooding in Modi Khola and landslides damaged the Birethanti-Ghandruk road, cutting off his return route. He and his companions are now stranded in the tourist village of Ghandruk.
They are not in the main disaster zone near the Rasuwa-Tibet border, where a major disaster struck on Wednesday. The area is around 155 kilometres away from Ghandruk in a straight line. Tasrif shared his experience of being stranded and his concerns about returning home with Prothom Alo.
“We have been stranded in Ghandruk village for the past two days. Everyone is safe and well but we do not know when we will be able to get out of here.
"Ghandruk is a popular tourist village in Kaski district of Nepal’s Gandaki Province. Located in the Annapurna region, the village stands at an altitude of around 2,000 metres above sea level. We have not witnessed any major casualties or widespread destruction in the area where we are staying. However, flooding in the Modi Khola and landslides have washed away several sections of the Birethanti-Ghandruk road. Some bridges have also collapsed. The authorities have suspended movement along the risky routes.
The major disaster that struck the Rasuwa-Tibet border area on Wednesday happened far from here. However, news of disasters in different parts of Nepal, along with the condition of our return route, has increased our concerns.
"We arrived in Ghandruk on Tuesday and were supposed to return on Wednesday. According to our plan, we were scheduled to reach Bangladesh on Thursday. But we were delayed in leaving. Then our guide told us, ‘We cannot leave today. It is too dangerous.’
"Later, we learned that several sections of the road we were supposed to take had collapsed. Had we left on time, we might also have been caught in danger. The delay may have saved us.
"Our guide has gone out to look for an alternative route and speak with the authorities. We will decide what to do next after he returns. For now, we may have to stay here for another two or three days.
"I can see that local people are worried. They have told us about many people reportedly missing in different parts of Nepal. We have also heard that more than a hundred tourists are stranded in this mountainous area. Residents of this tourism-dependent region are also concerned about their livelihoods.
"I have only a small amount of Nepali currency and around $100 in cash. I have money on my card, but the opportunities for card or digital transactions are very limited here. My cash is running out quickly. I have also been unable to get a new ticket to return home.
"If the normal road cannot be used, we may have to trek along the river for eight to 10 hours. But that could also be dangerous amid flash floods and landslides. So, I do not want to take any risks before the situation becomes clear.
"I came to Nepal to take a few days off after a busy work schedule. My original romantic song, Brishti, was released recently, while I had also been busy with regular stage performances. I planned this trip to take a break from work.
"After returning home, I was supposed to shoot the music video for my new rock song, Jiboner Chaka. The song will portray life, love and political instability. But right now, I cannot think about anything else. I just want to return home safely. I ask everyone to pray so that we can return safely to our loved ones.”