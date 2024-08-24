Justin Bieber, his wife Hailey welcome their first child
Pop star Justin Bieber and his model-entrepreneur wife Hailey Bieber have announced the birth of their first child, reported a media outlet.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Justin wrote, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER." Hailey shared the same photo to her Instagram Stories soon afterwards with the child's name and a teddy bear and blue heart emoji.
Pattie Mallette, Justin's mom, tweeted, "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!"
The couple first revealed that they were expecting a child in May 2024, announcing the good news on Instagram. A representative for Hailey shared that the model was just over six months pregnant at the time.
Hailey donned a long, lacy white dress and a veil in the vow renewal video. She also provided a couple images of herself and Justin standing in a field. Justin stood behind her, arms around her tummy, displaying their matching wedding bands. She kept her caption simple, just tagging her husband.
The couple tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse just two months after getting engaged. They later celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends, exchanging vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set in Bluffton, South Carolina.