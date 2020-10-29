Adele is reportedly dating rapper Skepta

IANS
London
Adele poses in the press room with her trophies, including the top two Grammys of Album and Record of the Year for her blockbuster hit `Hello` and the album `25`, during the 59th Annual Grammy music Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. AFP
Adele poses in the press room with her trophies, including the top two Grammys of Album and Record of the Year for her blockbuster hit `Hello` and the album `25`, during the 59th Annual Grammy music Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. AFP

Singer Adele is reportedly having fun dating rapper Skepta.

In recent months “things have been heating up,” a source told people.com, adding: “They run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun.”

Adele and Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga, have a connection over music, their shared home neighbourhood of Tottenham, London, and being parents to young children, according to sources.

“Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check,” Skepta, who has a two-year-old daughter, River, from a previous relationship, had said in an interview in 2016.

A source said that Adele has “been a lot more social and opened up quite a bit” ever since she filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki in September 2019.

Advertisement

More News

Singer Arnab ties knot with Sunidhi Nayak

Singer Arnab ties knot with Sunidhi Nayak

Indian Ocean pay tribute to COVID heroes in new anthem

Indian Ocean pay tribute to COVID heroes in new anthem

Why ‘AKMU’ is different

Siblings Lee Chan Hyuk and sister sister Lee Su Hyun perform together as AKMU

How COVID-19 has changed K-Industry

Love Alarm, Season 2, will be releasing soon