Adele is reportedly dating rapper Skepta

Singer Adele is reportedly having fun dating rapper Skepta.

In recent months “things have been heating up,” a source told people.com, adding: “They run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun.”

Adele and Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga, have a connection over music, their shared home neighbourhood of Tottenham, London, and being parents to young children, according to sources.

“Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check,” Skepta, who has a two-year-old daughter, River, from a previous relationship, had said in an interview in 2016.

A source said that Adele has “been a lot more social and opened up quite a bit” ever since she filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki in September 2019.