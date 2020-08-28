AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys joins ‘Dancing With The Stars’

IANS
Los Angeles
AJ McLean
AJ McLeanIANS

Backstreet Boys vocalist AJ McLean will participate in season 29 of ‘Dancing with The Stars’.

The singer shared the news on Twitter, saying: “We’re going for the mirrorball, baby!! I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season’s cast of #DWTS. I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I’m doing it ALL for you!”

Advertisement

It seems like McLean had earlier teased his “big news” via Instagram, by showing fans all the hard work he has been putting into his diet and fitness regime over the past five months.

He isn’t the only member of Backstreet Boys to appear on the show. His bandmate Nick Carter had taken second place in season 21 of the dance-based show.

More News

Girl groups on their road to success

Blackpink

Singer SI Tutul tests positive for COVID-19

SI Tutul

The shine of BTS after quarantine

BTS stage performance

Mariah Carey to unveil new album in October

Mariah Carey. Photo: Collected