Alif Alauddin meets with accident as she leaves hospital

Alif returned to Dhaka on 18 March after treatment in Chennai. She is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Baridhara. She has to undergo dialysis thrice a week.
In a Facebook post about Alif's accident, Faisal wrote that they were waiting for taxi at the hospital gates when suddenly he heard Alif scream. He turned to see Alif had flung her bag to one side and was falling. Her head was about to hit a steel grill and he managed to catch her, but her head hit a thin steel railing. Her head and eye were injured. She lost her senses and was shaking violently, her eye rolled upwards, the face contorted. Her elbow was hurt. I thought for a moment that she was lifeless, he wrote. The hospital guard shouted out for a stretcher and took her to the emergency department.
Faisal said, "When her senses came back, Alif couldn't remember anything, how we had emerged, how she had fell. Blood thinners are administered for dialysis and so she had swollen bruises where she was hurt. She spent three days in ICU. She has to have CT scan, EEG, ECO and ECG tests. An eye specialist examined her too. Her reports were checked by a urologist, a neurologist and a nephrologist who advised the next steps. Alif is now a lot better thanks to their all-out efforts. She still has certain complications. She will have to take medication for three months and then her tests will be shown to the physicians."
"Alif now has to undergo dialysis and take two injections three days a week," Faisal said, "and has to take other medication too."
Singer and TV presenter Alif Alauddin suffers from polycystic kidney disease. She is the daughter of the country's renowned composer and music director Alauddin Ali and Nazrul Sangeet exponent Salma Sultana. Her mother Salma Sultana also suffered from this ailment. She passed away in 2016.