Alif Alauddin meets with accident as she leaves hospital

Faisal said, "When her senses came back, Alif couldn't remember anything, how we had emerged, how she had fell. Blood thinners are administered for dialysis and so she had swollen bruises where she was hurt. She spent three days in ICU. She has to have CT scan, EEG, ECO and ECG tests. An eye specialist examined her too. Her reports were checked by a urologist, a neurologist and a nephrologist who advised the next steps. Alif is now a lot better thanks to their all-out efforts. She still has certain complications. She will have to take medication for three months and then her tests will be shown to the physicians."

"Alif now has to undergo dialysis and take two injections three days a week," Faisal said, "and has to take other medication too."