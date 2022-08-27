Taylor Swift faces USD 1 million copyright lawsuit for 'Lover'

According to court records, La Dart's book was also registered with the United States Copyright Office in February.

Swift released the album with an accompanying tome on 23 August, 2019. The statute of limitations for copyright infringement cases is three years after the work is released. La Dart has until Tuesday to launch her lawsuit against the 11-time Grammy winner.

In her suit in Memphis, La Dart argues that Swift and the Taylor Swift Productions, Inc. (TSP) book includes "substantially the same format of a recollection of past years memorialised in a combination of written and pictorial components with a book."