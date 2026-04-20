Billie Eilish joins Justin Bieber on stage, gets 'One Less Lonely Girl' serenade

Pop superstar Justin Bieber delivered a full-circle moment for Billie Eilish during his Coachella 2026 weekend two performance, serenading the longtime fan with his 2009 hit 'One Less Lonely Girl' in an emotional on-stage exchange that has since gone viral.

The moment unfolded at Coachella in Indio, California, when Eilish joined Bieber mid-set.

According to videos circulating online, the 'Birds of a Feather' singer crawled onto the stage and sat on a chair as Bieber performed the fan-favourite track directly to her.