Band artiste Rumi passes away

Rumi Rahman had been suffering from asthma for a long time. His wife said, "Despite suffering from asthma, Rumi was just fine. We ate and went out together on Eid day. He slept holding onto his son late at night. After four o’clock in the morning he started falling sick. He wanted to get the nebulizer first but then he said he was feeling sick and to take him to the hospital," she added.

“It was already 5.00am then. There was no driver and the lift was switched off. While waiting for the lift to be turned on, he went into my mother-in-law’s room and collapsed there. After that he started bleeding through his nose and mouth. Then we took him to the hospital. The physician said he had already died prior to being taken there.”

Rumi Rahman will be buried in the capital, said his wife Barsha Chowdhury. She also said that his family has already contacted with the authorities of Banani and Azimpur graveyards. Rumi Rahman married singer Barsha Chowdhury on 3 March 2020. Earlier Rumi was married to actress Tazin Ahmed.