Band artiste Rumi passes away

Rumi’s wife singer Barsha Chowdhury confirmed the news of his death to Prothom Alo. He was just 45 years old.
Rumi Rahman had been involved with Bangladesh’s band music since the 90’s. He played with many solo artistes too. At different times, he was the drummer for bands like Legend, Trap, Aurthohin, Ark, Dalchut, Aranya and Symponium.
On the morning after Eid day, when the news of Rumi’s death spread, the whole music industry became grief-stricken.
Pop singer Kaniz Suborna went to pay her last respects to the drummer. When contacted, she said, “I couldn't believe I was receiving such terrible new in the morning. It’s unbelievable!”
Rumi Rahman’s wife Barsha Chowdhury said his body was kept at their Dhanmondi residence. Tearfully she said, “My son is so young. He just is one month and four days old today. He has became fatherless at this early age. He is never going to see his father anymore.”
Rumi Rahman had been suffering from asthma for a long time. His wife said, "Despite suffering from asthma, Rumi was just fine. We ate and went out together on Eid day. He slept holding onto his son late at night. After four o’clock in the morning he started falling sick. He wanted to get the nebulizer first but then he said he was feeling sick and to take him to the hospital," she added.
“It was already 5.00am then. There was no driver and the lift was switched off. While waiting for the lift to be turned on, he went into my mother-in-law’s room and collapsed there. After that he started bleeding through his nose and mouth. Then we took him to the hospital. The physician said he had already died prior to being taken there.”
Rumi Rahman will be buried in the capital, said his wife Barsha Chowdhury. She also said that his family has already contacted with the authorities of Banani and Azimpur graveyards. Rumi Rahman married singer Barsha Chowdhury on 3 March 2020. Earlier Rumi was married to actress Tazin Ahmed.