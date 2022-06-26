Billie Eilish slams US Supreme Court abortion verdict on stage

Without directly referencing Friday's US Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, which recognised women's constitutional right to abortion, Eilish said, "Today is a really dark day for women in the US.”
She further said, “I'm just going to say that because I can't bear to think about it anymore in this moment.” She then dedicated "Your Power", a song about abusing power, to the subject.
Near the end of the set, she told the crowd that she was "so undeserving" of headlining. "Thank you for letting me do it. I am so honoured to be here,” she said.
Eilish closed the first full day of music at the festival in southwest England, which returned for its 50th anniversary two years later than planned after the pandemic scuppered the 2020 and 2021 events.
Other acts on Friday included Wet Leg, Arlo Parks and Primal Scream.
Rachel Austin, a 43-year-old engagement officer from Lincoln in eastern England, said no one could prepare you for all the experiences on offer. "It's just amazing, the pictures don't do it justice at all," she said.