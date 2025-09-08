Ariana Grande wins top MTV Video Music Award

Ariana Grande won the MTV Video Music Awards' top honor on Sunday, taking home Video of the Year for ‘Brighter Days Ahead’, which also claimed Best Pop Song at the ceremony near New York City.

Visibly emotional while accepting the evening's most prestigious award, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter and actor delivered an extended thank you to her fans, whom she described as "fiercely loving and supportive."

"Thank you for growing with me and being so supportive of me as a human being," said Grande, who thanked her "therapist and gay people" while accepting her first prize earlier in the night.