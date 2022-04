American singer and songwriter Britney Spears’ fans won’t be getting any pregnancy updates from the star as she has announced a brief hiatus from social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Spears wrote, “I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while!!! I send my love and God bless you all.” Along with the message she posted a funny video of a baby lounging next to a mini vanity set, wearing a robe, sunglasses and hair rollers.