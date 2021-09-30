Britney Spears’ father suspended from daughter’s conservatorship

For the unversed, Britney’s conservatorship began in 2008 after the singer had several mental breakdowns publicly. Her father Jamie Spears served as both a conservator of her estate and person for more than a decade, but, in 2019, he temporarily stepped down as manager of her person due to his own health issues.

Jodi Montgomery temporarily took his place for the past two years. And earlier this year, Britney and her lawyer filed the official court petition to request the removal of Jamie as conservator of the songstress’ estate.

Ahead of the hearing on Wednesday, Britney’s fans reportedly held a rally outside the court where they sang her classic songs. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 12.