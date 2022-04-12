Britney Spears, newly free, says she is pregnant

Britney Spears on Monday announced she is pregnant with her third child, five months after a judge ended the controversial guardianship the pop icon said barred her from having more children.

“I got a pregnancy test... and uhhhhh well... I am having a baby,” the 40-year-old said on Instagram.

A Los Angeles judge in November dissolved the conservatorship long overseen by Spears’ father—an arrangement the singer said had prevented her from having a contraceptive IUD removed despite her desire for more kids.

Spears’ representatives did not immediately respond to AFP request for comment.