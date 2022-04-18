Music

BTS announces new album

ANI
Seoul
BTS members pose for a photograph
BTS members pose for a photographzz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

June will be special for BTS fans as the K-pop band is coming up with a new album in the particular month.

In a teaser video posted on social media, BTS announced the album with the tagline ‘We Are Bulletproof’, Variety reported.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The album is scheduled to release on 10 June. However, it is not clear whether “We Are Bulletproof” is the album title or a song or just a tagline.

The group’s agency Big Hit Music has also shared the update via a statement.

Advertisement

“Hello. This is BigHit Music. BTS will be back with another new album on 10 June, 2022. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album. Thank you,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the BTS members on Sunday wrapped their four concerts in Las Vegas.

Read more from Music
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement