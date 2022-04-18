BTS announces new album

The album is scheduled to release on 10 June. However, it is not clear whether “We Are Bulletproof” is the album title or a song or just a tagline.
The group’s agency Big Hit Music has also shared the update via a statement.
“Hello. This is BigHit Music. BTS will be back with another new album on 10 June, 2022. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album. Thank you,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, the BTS members on Sunday wrapped their four concerts in Las Vegas.